Secretary Naig Celebrates Signing of Foreign Ownership of Farmland Legislation


DES MOINES, Iowa (Apr. 9, 2024) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig released the following statement today after Gov. Kim Reynolds signed Senate File 2204, legislation strengthening Iowa’s Foreign Ownership of Farmland law: 

“Keeping Iowa’s precious and productive farmland in the hands of Americans is an issue I’ve heard about continually as I have traveled our state and I share Iowans’ deep passion for protecting this valuable resource. With the additional enforcement, deterrence and disclosure tools and requirements that are incorporated through this legislation, Iowa’s prohibition on the foreign ownership of farmland will continue to be a model for other states. I appreciate the close working relationship with Gov. Reynolds, Attorney General Bird, Secretary of State Pate, and key members of the House and Senate as we worked together to strengthen and modernize this landmark law.” 
 

