Veyond Metaverse Integrates Apple Vision Pro to Revolutionize Digital Surgery and Anatomy Education

San Francisco, California, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veyond Metaverse Inc., a trailblazer in AI-driven Extended Reality (XR) healthcare technologies, proudly announces the integration of Apple Vision Pro into its XR 5D Digital Surgery platform, exemplifying our dedication to redefining healthcare and democratizing digital surgery globally. This integration highlights our dual focus: transforming anatomy education and pioneering in remote assisted surgeries through our Veyond Connect platform.

Addressing the Cadaver Shortage: Veyond Metaverse's Innovative Solution for Anatomy Training

The global pandemic has deepened the critical shortage of cadavers, impacting medical education worldwide. This challenge is further amplified by initiatives in countries like South Korea, which plan to significantly increase the number of medical students, thereby escalating the demand for anatomical training resources. Veyond Metaverse presents a groundbreaking resolution with its cadaver-based 5D anatomy platform. This digital and interactive solution mimics traditional cadaver-based education, featuring repeatable and archived dissections, ensuring continuous, comprehensive training. It revolutionizes medical education by providing an accessible, efficient, and scalable training method, meeting the growing global demand.

Revolutionizing Remote Assisted Surgeries with Veyond Connect

Simultaneously, Veyond Connect extends our technological prowess beyond education, facilitating remote assisted surgeries. This innovation offers a new horizon in surgical precision and efficiency, bolstered by the integration of Apple Vision Pro. Veyond Connect embodies our commitment to advancing healthcare practices, offering real-time collaboration and support in surgical procedures worldwide.

Unparalleled Technological Integration

The Apple Vision Pro emerges as an essential tool in both digital surgery and anatomy education, offering unmatched visual clarity and intuitive interactions. Its integration signifies a quantum leap in surgical and educational practices, as evidenced by Veyond Metaverse's comprehensive testing.

Testimonials from the Forefront of Innovation

Dr. Raymond Thein, a leading figure in digital surgery, remarks, "Our recent endeavors, notably the world's first 5D digital surgery, underscore the transformative impact of XR technology on healthcare. Veyond Metaverse, with the Apple Vision Pro, is setting unprecedented benchmarks in medical training and practice."

Overcoming Traditional Educational Barriers

Veyond Metaverse's platform addresses significant challenges such as cadaver shortages and limited operating room availability. Through immersive digital experiences, we offer limitless, repeatable training on real cadavers. This innovative approach ensures efficient learning, augmented by a comprehensive library of educational materials for in-depth study.

Highlighting Collaborative Achievements and Media Recognition

Our initiatives have garnered attention from leading media outlets, including Yahoo, Bloomberg, and USA Today, showcasing the practical applications and benefits of our technology in real-world scenarios. These case studies highlight Veyond Metaverse's pivotal role in advancing digital surgery and education, reflecting our broader impact on the healthcare industry.

Envisioning the Future of Anatomy Education

Looking ahead, Veyond Metaverse is committed to developing our platform as the standard in anatomy education. Our vision encompasses not only refining surgical skills but also fundamentally transforming how anatomical knowledge is acquired and applied. "We are at the cusp of a new era in medical education, where our anatomy platform will become the gold standard, fostering unprecedented levels of engagement and understanding," Adam Choe envisions.

Join Us in Transforming Healthcare

As we continue to innovate and expand the boundaries of digital healthcare, Veyond Metaverse invites the medical community, technology enthusiasts, investors, and potential partners to join us on this journey. Together, we are shaping a future where education, surgery, and patient care are profoundly enhanced by XR 5D Digital Surgery.

About Veyond Metaverse Inc.

Founded in January 2021, Veyond Metaverse has rapidly emerged as a leader in AI and XR healthcare technology, revolutionizing traditional medical practices with its XR 5D Digital Surgery platform. Dedicated to innovation, accessibility, and excellence, we continue to redefine the possibilities in digital healthcare.

