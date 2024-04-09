SSR Investors: Investors with Significant Losses Should Contact Robbins LLP About the SSR Mining Inc. Class Action

SAN DIEGO, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) securities between February 23, 2022 and February 27, 2024. SSR Mining purports to be a “precious metals mining company with four producing assets located in the United States, Türkiye [“Turkey”], Canada and Argentina.



The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating the Allegations that SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Misled Investors Regarding its Safety Practices

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that (1) they materially overstated SSR Mining’s commitment to safety and the efficacy of its safety measures, and (2) SSR Mining engaged in unsafe mining practices, which were reasonably likely to result in a mining disaster.

Plaintiff alleges that on February 13, 2024, SSR Mining filed with the SEC a current report on Form 8-K announcing the "suspension of operations at the Çöpler mine as a result of a large slip on the heap leach pad. This event occurred in the morning of February 13, 2024 at approximately 6:30 am EST, and all operations at Çöpler have been suspended as a result." Details revealed that at least nine miners were missing and there had been prior warnings about safety at the mine. On this news, SSR Mining's stock price fell over 53%. On February 18, 2024, the Company issued a press release with an update of the incident acknowledging that team members were facing charges in relation to the incident, its environmental permit had been revoked, and operations will remain suspended until further notice.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against SSR Mining Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers with the court by May 17, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

