Court Reaffirms California’s Longstanding Right to Fight Vehicle Pollution

Published: Apr 09, 2024

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement on today’s ruling of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit reaffirming California’s decades-old authority to set clean vehicle standards:

“This ruling reaffirms California’s longstanding right to address pollution from cars and trucks, work started by Governor Reagan and codified by President Nixon. California won’t stop fighting to protect our communities from pollution.”

Governor Gavin Newsom

What you need to know from today’s court ruling:

California is exceeding its zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) goals years ahead of schedule:

Court rejected constitutional argument and challengers’ legal standing:

The court rejected the challenge to the constitutionality of the Clean Air Act provision allowing California to set its own clean cars standards.

The court held that the fossil fuel industry and Republican state challengers lacked legal standing to press other challenges to California’s Advanced Clean Cars standards that regulate cars through model year 2025.

Court recognized that auto manufacturers are already exceeding California’s ZEV requirements:

“Indeed, record evidence supports the fact that manufacturers already exceed California’s ZEV requirements.”

The California Air Resources Board showed “that ‘manufacturers are already selling more qualifying vehicles in California than the State’s standards require,’ suggesting that vacatur of the zero-emission vehicle mandate would not redress Petitioners’ injuries.”

Court highlighted how the climate crisis uniquely impacts California: