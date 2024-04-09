Hillsboro Aero Academy Expands Fleet with Purchase of 10 New Piper Aircraft

Hillsboro, Oregon — Hillsboro Aero Academy, a global leader in airplane and helicopter pilot training, proudly announces the acquisition of 10 new Piper aircraft, comprising ﬁve Archer TX and ﬁve Pilot 100i models. The delivery of these state-of-the-art aircraft is scheduled for early 2027.

This signiﬁcant investment reﬂects Hillsboro Aero Academy’s dedication to unparallelled reliability, enhancing its ﬂeet to support the highest standards of pilot training.

“We are thrilled to announce the purchase of these 10 new Piper aircraft, adding to our ﬂeet of 94 aircraft,” said Nik Kresse, Vice President of Airplane Operations at Hillsboro Aero Academy. “At Hillsboro Aero Academy, we are dedicated to oﬀering our students the highest quality training, and these new aircraft will play a pivotal role in achieving that goal. The Piper brand is synonymous with excellence in aviation, and we are conﬁdent that these aircraft will provide our students with the tools they need to succeed in their aviation careers.”

Piper Aircraft, renowned for its commitment to innovation and safety, is equally enthusiastic about the partnership with Hillsboro Aero Academy.

“We are delighted to partner with Hillsboro Aero Academy in providing top-of-the-line training aircraft for the next generation of pilots,” said Ron Gunnarson, VP of Sales and Marketing and Customer Support at Piper Aircraft. “The Archer TX, equipped with Garmin G1000 avionics featuring synthetic vision, oﬀers unparalleled situational awareness, enhancing safety and precision in ﬂight. Similarly, the Piper Pilot 100i comes standard with the Garmin G3X touch avionics suite, complete with a G5 standby display, GFC 500 autopilot, and Electronic Stability Protection. These advanced avionics systems provide students with comprehensive navigation features, intuitive ﬂight controls, and enhanced safety measures. We are conﬁdent that these aircraft will serve the students of Hillsboro Aero Academy well as they embark on their journey towards becoming professional pilots.”

The acquisition of these new Piper aircraft further solidiﬁes Hillsboro Aero Academy’s position as a leader in aviation training, continuing its legacy of excellence that spans four decades. With an unwavering commitment to safety, quality, and student success, Hillsboro Aero Academy remains dedicated to shaping the future of aviation.

For more information about Hillsboro Aero Academy and its training programs, please visit www.ﬂyhaa.com .

For four decades, thousands of pilots from more than 75 countries have started their career paths with Hillsboro Aero Academy, earning us a global reputation as one of the world’s top ﬂight schools. Our focus on career readiness is still matched by our founding belief in personal attention, mentorship, and support. HAA delivers an extended visa option for international students, an industry-leading reputation, the industry’s top safety certiﬁcation, and one of the world’s most diverse ﬂight environments.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/hillsboro-aero-academy-expands-fleet-with-purchase-of-10-new-piper-aircraft/

