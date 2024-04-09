Equity Management Software Market to Garner $1.69 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 14.1% CAGR : Unleashing Growth

Increased usage of equity management software in large and medium-sized enterprises” — Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Equity Management Software Market by Type (Basic (Under $50/Month), Standard ($50-100/Month), Senior (Above $100/Month)), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-size Enterprises), by Application (Private Corporation, Start-ups, Listed Company, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." As per the report, the global equity management software industry was estimated at $460.21 million in 2021, and is set to reach $1.69 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Equity management software helps users in offering stake-owners personalized upgradations and assists the customer investor portal in memorializing their ownership. This drives the growth of the global equity management software market. Furthermore, equity management software assists in administrating a company's equity, thereby boosting global market trends. Moreover, equity management software helps management in making better business decisions pertaining to company expansion and new investments. This, in turn, is likely to open new growth avenues for the global industry. Nevertheless, huge costs and a lack of knowledge of equity management software can impede global market expansion. Furthermore, system crashes, corrupt hard drive, technical issue, and power outage can lead to loss of required data and can shut down the entire operation, thereby hindering the growth of the global market.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a moderate impact on the expansion of the global equity management software market as many firms opted for work from home policy.

Businesses also found it difficult in handling their business operations without human involvement. This impacted growth of the global market.

A large number of firms found it difficult in training employees in a work-from-home setting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The basic segment to dominate the global market in terms of revenue by 2031

Based on the type, the basic (under $50/month) segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global equity management software market. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward overall market share by 2031. The growth of the basic (under $50/month) segment over the forecast period can be attributed to the massive use of basic equity management software in small and medium-sized enterprises. However, the senior (above $100/month) segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of nearly 19.4% from 2022 to 2031. The segmental growth can be credited to the massive demand for senior (above $100/month) equity management software as it offers an all-in-one tool enabling firms to easily handle shareholder communication, organize meetings, and generate reports. The report also provides an overall analysis of the segments such as the standard ($50-$100/month) segment.

The large enterprises segment to hold the major market share over 2022-2031

On basis of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, contributing nearly three-fourths of the global equity management software market. The segmental expansion over the forecast timeline can be attributed to the massive demand for equity management software in large enterprises. However, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment is projected to record the highest CAGR of about 16.1% in 2031. The growth of the segment can be credited to an increase in employee efficiency in small and medium-sized firms through the use of equity management software.

The private corporation segment to dominate the global market by 2031

In terms of application, the private corporation segment contributed to the major share in 2021, accounting for one-third of the global market share. The growth of this segment can be attributed to a huge demand for equity management software in private corporations. However, the listed company segment is predicted to account for the highest share in 2031, owing to the growing popularity of the product in listed firms. Nonetheless, the start-ups segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period. The segmental growth can be credited to an increase in the number of start-ups contributing majorly to the global equity management software market size.

North American to retain domination over 2022-2031

By Region, North America contributed notably toward the global equity management software market share in 2021, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The region accounted for more than one-third of the global market share in 2021. The growth of the market in the region over the forecast timespan can be credited to growing product penetration in large, small, and medium-sized firms in countries such as the U.S. and Canada. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 16.5% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of the regional market over the forecast period can be attributed to the large-scale use of end-to-end equity management software by giant firms as it offers high security and privacy.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the equity management software market share from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing equity management software market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the equity management software market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global equity management software market forecast.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global equity management software market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

Type

Basic ($Under 50/Month)

Standard ($50-100/Month)

Senior ($Above 100/Month)

Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-size Enterprises

Application

Private Corporation

Start-ups

Listed Company

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Major Market Players

Carta

Certent, Inc.

Capdesk

Capshare LLC

Altvia Solutions, LLC

Gust

Ledgy AG

Eqvista

Euronext N.V.

The report analyzes these key players in the global equity management software market. These players have implemented key business strategies such as strategic expansion, new product launches, alliances, and joint ventures for enhancing market penetration and reinforcing their position in the industry. The report helps the target audience in determining the market performance, performance of each segment, product portfolio development in the market, and contributions made by each player to the market growth.

