The Journey of the Shipping Containers Market from $8.70 Billion to $12.08 Billion by 2027 with a 4.3% CAGR | AMR

Shipping Container Market Trend

A shipping container is a container with strength suitable to withstand shipment, storage, and handling.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global shipping containers market accounting for $8.70 billion in 2018 and is projected to garner $12.08 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

🔰𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2168

The global shipping containers market is divided on the basis of container size, product type, end-use, and region. Based on container size, the market is segmented into small containers (20 feet), large containers (40 feet), and high cube containers (40 feet). The small container segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-third of the market. However, the large container segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The rise in demand for cargo transportation through ships and an increase in trade-related agreements have boosted the growth of the global shipping containers market. However, fluctuations in transportation and inventory costs hamper the market. On the contrary, the anticipated trend of the automation in marine transportation, and the rise in marine safety norms would create opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Based on product type, the market is categorized into dry storage containers, flat rack containers, refrigerated containers, special-purpose containers, and others. The dry storage containers segment dominated the market in 2018, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market. In addition, the segment is projected to register the highest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟑% during the forecast period.

The global shipping containers market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held more than one-third of the market and is expected to dominate the market throughout 2027. At the same time, the segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟓% from 2020 to 2027.

The size of containers segment is segmented into small containers (20 feet), large containers (40 feet), and high cue containers (40 feet). In 2015, the small containers segment occupied a majority of the market share and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2017-2023). This is due to increase in manufacturing facilities, and growing import and export of commodities by countries worldwide. The high cube containers segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to long life span, modest maintenance cost, and versatility of the container attached to it.

🔰𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/shipping-containers-market/purchase-options

Factors such as increase in demand for cargo transportation through ships and rise in trade-related agreements supplement the growth of the shipping containers market. Moreover, factors such as fluctuations in transportation and inventory costs hamper the growth of the shipping containers market. However, factors such as anticipated trend of automation in marine transportation and increase in marine safety norms are the expected to provide opportunities for the growth of the shipping containers market during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

CARU containers,

China International Marine Containers,

A.P. Moller–Maersk Group,

COSCO SHIPPING Development Co., Ltd,

OEG Offshore limited,

Singamas Container Holdings Limited,

TLS Offshore Containers International,

W&K Containers, Inc.,

CXIC Group,

YMC Container Solutions, and others.

🔰𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2168

𝐀𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 | 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬

Avenue, a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. Avenue is a premium subscription-based model that serves as an informative solution on which the world-leading companies can rely on.

Avenue is a premium subscription-based model that serves as an informative solution on which the world-leading companies can rely on.

𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐬

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/container-handling-equipment-market-A12251 - Container Handling Equipment Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Equipment Type (Carrier, Crane, Mobile Carrier Vehicles, Automated Equipment), by Propulsion Type (IC Engine, Electric, Hybrid), by Lifting Capacity (Less than 50 ton, 50-100 ton, More than 100 ton), by End User (Ports, Container Freight Stations, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/logistics-market - Logistics Market By Mode of Transport (Railways, Airways, Roadways, Waterways), By End Use (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Telecommunication, Government and Public Utilities, Banking and Financial Services, Retail, Media and Entertainment, Technology, Trade and Transportation, Others), By Model (1PL, 2PL, 3PL, 4PL): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032