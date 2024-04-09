Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Saline, Michigan

Toll Brothers at Fosdick Glen will offer just 15 expansive home sites nestled in nature and close to downtown Ann Arbor

SALINE, Mich., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the company’s newest luxury single-family home community, Toll Brothers at Fosdick Glen, is coming soon to Saline, Michigan. Toll Brothers will offer 15 available home sites in this exclusive community located just 15 minutes from downtown Ann Arbor. Sales will begin in summer 2024.



Located off Bemis Road and Fosdick Road, just five minutes from Saline’s charming Main Street, Toll Brothers at Fosdick Glen will be nestled among 34 acres of open space with expansive half-acre+ private home sites. Home buyers will be able to choose from five exquisite home designs ranging from 2,627 to 3,273+ square feet each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Home designs will include 4 to 6 bedrooms, 2.5 to 5.5 baths, well-designed gourmet kitchens, private home offices, luxurious first- or second-floor primary bedroom suites, 2- or 3-car side-entry garages, plus options for multigenerational suites and finished basements.

“Toll Brothers at Fosdick Glen will offer residents a variety of versatile, open-concept floor plans with modern architecture and unrivaled personalization options at our state-of-the-art Design Studio,” said Isaac Boyd, Division President of Toll Brothers in Michigan. “We are excited to be building in Saline again where the top-rated schools match the top-tier recreational opportunities, all within proximity to exciting downtown areas, making this an ideal place to live.”

Surrounded by beautiful parks and nature trails, the Saline area offers endless recreational opportunities throughout all four seasons. Home buyers will also enjoy the nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment in downtown Saline, Ann Arbor, and Plymouth, as well as downtown Detroit’s sporting arenas, stadiums, and more. Children will have the opportunity to attend the highly acclaimed Saline Area School District, named the No.1 Best School District for Athletes in Michigan by Niche.com - and all schools are located less than 10 minutes away.

Major highways including Michigan Highway 14, Interstates 23, 94, 96, and 275, are easily accessible from Toll Brothers at Fosdick Glen, offering homeowners convenient access to any destination.

For more information on Toll Brothers at Fosdick Glen, call (866) 267-0537 or visit FosdickGlen.com.

