ConnectDirect Online, Inc. Enters Retail Consumer Market

Vodafone Group PLC nabs Koko Projection Smartphone with Embedded Streaming Platform for Italian Market

The KoKo Smartphone will provide us with a major competitive edge.” — Aldo Bisio, Vodafone Italy CEO

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With 5 years of R&D on device hardware, software, and proprietary smartphone heat dissipation technology, ConnectDirect Online, Inc.’s state-of-the-art device the KoKo Laser Projector Smartphone is now ready to amaze customers around the world. As part of its global go-to-market strategy ConnectDirect Online, Inc. signed a smartphone distribution agreement with the Vodafone Group PLC, a British multinational telecommunications company, for retail consumer sales initially within the Vodafone Italian market. This is the beginning of a strategic long-term vision for both companies where Vodafone will distribute ConnectDirect Online, Inc. devices to retail consumers and their traditional channel of partners across its country territories. The companies will work hand in hand to provide the best sales, marketing, and customer care experience to the channel as well as to the customers.

"Vodafone is a leading telecommunications company in Europe and Africa that is led by their purpose to connect for a better future. With a powerful management team collaborative go-to-market strategy that will ensure our devices are available to customers across the Vodafone country service areas.” said Terry Owen, Chairman & CEO of ConnectDirect Online, Inc.

Vodafone Group PLC. is a British telecommunications company that currently has 30,153,000 mobile phone customers and growing with a market share of 28.5% in the countries they operate in. Per Aldo Bisio, Vodafone Italy CEO, “We are pleased to announce our strategic agreement with ConnectDirect Online, Inc. for the purpose of distribution of their KoKo Smartphone . . . an android smartphone with unique laser projector capability that increases the consumer smartphone usage options beyond just standard phone and screen viewing options to allow consumers to now enjoy a big screen TV, gaming console and tablet options. The KoKo Smartphone will provide us with a major competitive edge.”

A leader in futuristic mobile communication devices, ConnectDirect Online, Inc. is now in the process of presenting its KoKo Laser Projection Smartphone at industry tradeshows and conferences globally. Here is a sampling of where you can watch the demo firsthand in 2024: Mobile World Congress (MWC) Africa, Innovation Africa, GITEX Dubai UAE, GITEX Africa, and CeBit in Hannover Germany. The KoKo Laser Projector Smartphone runs on the Google Android Operating System with an embedded 720p Pico projector that projects 70 lumens high definition up to 200 inches in display space.

ConnectDirect Online Inc.’s global business plan of developing, producing, and marketing state of the art hardware and software solutions with a groundbreaking hardware and software technology that enables users to change the way they entertain, do business and utilize education, healthcare and environmental platforms using m2m (machine-to-machine) and cellular network technologies on a worldwide basis.

ConnectDirect Online, Inc. (ConnectDirect)

Operating globally ConnectDirect Online, Inc. (ConnectDirect) is a privately held US consumer electronics, entertainment, fintech and advertising company headquartered in Clearwater, Florida. The company develops, manufactures, delivers and sells innovative mobile technology products worldwide to consumers and companies. We work through both direct and indirect channels comprised of third-party cellular networks, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), wholesales, retailers, and resellers. Our success lies in a strategic vision with our products that transcends current market smartphones, freemium entertainment, gaming, and music streaming services. Both performance and design are key drivers of the company’s success.

Website: https://www.connectdirectonline.com

Vodafone Group Plc

Vodafone is a leading telecommunications company in Europe and Africa. We connect for a better future, using technology to improve people’s lives and enable an inclusive sustainable digital society. Vodafone brings their purpose to life through what they do. It is their commitment to society, customers, and governments to connect rural communities, to enable access to education, healthcare, and financial services; and to help businesses. With these actions they also contribute to the success of United National Sustainable Development Goals. Through their business, they aim to build a digital society that enhances socioeconomic progress, is inclusive for all and does not come at a cost to the planet.

Website: https://www.vodafone.com