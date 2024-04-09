EPEX Returns with their 1st Full Album, Youth Chapter 1 : YOUTH DAYS
EINPresswire.com/ -- EPEX returns with their 1st full album, Youth Chapter 1 : YOUTH DAYS. The group debuted with 7 out of 8 members as minors and focused on expressing boys’ anxiety and the beginning of love throughout their past six mini-albums. Now, in 2024 as adults, EPEX hopes to tell new stories as they stand amid youth with Youth Chapter 1 : YOUTH DAYS, the first album in their youth trilogy full-studio album series.
“We are coming back with our first full-length album centered around the theme of youth. As all of our members have become adults this year, we've filled this album with the essence of youth that best represents us now. From our teenage years, which marked the beginning of EPEX, to our youth, we can convey our stories well. We would appreciate it if you could join us and listen to our youth together. Since it's a really good album, we hope for a lot of interest and anticipation!” – MU, Member of EPEX
“It's the first comeback for all members as adults, and the first full album since our debut! Moreover, this album contains the keyword "youth," so it's filled with affection and sincerity. The title song, "Youth2Youth," is a song with a perfect storyline, and I believe nothing is lacking in this track’s choreography, lyrics, or any other aspect. We prepared it with the eagerness to share it with our fans as soon as possible. We’ll do our best to convey this overwhelming and exciting sentiment on stage. I believe this album will be a turning point for EPEX.” – WISH, Member of EPEX
The album includes eight new songs. The title track, “청춘에게 (Youth2Youth),” tells the stories that the narrator, as a youth, wishes to tell other youths. “KILLSHOT’ delivers a strong message of eliminating oppression and what prevents you from fully being yourself. “Breathe in Love” describes the uncontrollable feeling pure love brings, to the point of not being able to breathe. The song “Painkiller,” is about being a light that melts away the pain of youth. “Dominate” is a rap unit song (KEUM, BAEKSENG, AYDEN, and JEFF) that expresses the helplessness and despair youth face that is controlled by invisible forces. “Lay Up” brings to light concerns about the power and energy only youth have and the responsibility that comes with it. “말할 수 있는 비밀 (My Secret)” is a vocal unit song (WISH, MU, A-MIN, and YEWANG) that talks about the feeling of only being able to share my secrets with you. The album concludes with the track, “졸업식 (Graduation Day),” which was pre-released on February 5th.
ABOUT EPEX
EPEX (이펙스) is an eight-member boy group under C9 Entertainment, consisting of WISH, KEUM, MU, A-MIN, BAEKSEUNG, AYDEN, YEWANG, and JEFF. Their name describes them as “the gathering of eight youths reaches eight different apexes.” It represents the 8 members forming a collective, powerful new team. They debuted on June 8, 2021, with the 1st EP, BIPOLAR Pt.1: Prelude of Anxiety.
After performing the title track, “Lock Down”, of their first EP, for SBS MTV's “THE SHOW” they were nominated for 1st place just 15 days after their debut, making them one of the most anticipated groups of 2021. EPEX achieved the No.1 album sales among K-POP idols who debuted in 2021 and were chosen as a global super rookie in the ‘Hanteo Global K-pop Report’ released by Hanteo Chart, standing up as a fourth-generation group representative.
AWARDS
● The 5th Korea’s 2021 Youth Day Ambassador
● The 31st High1 Seoul Music Awards Rookie of the Year Award
● The 29th Korea Culture and Entertainment Awards Rookie of the Year Award
● 2021 The 29th Hanteo Music Awards Rookie Awards
● 2022 The 30th Hanteo Music Awards Emerging Artist Award Winner
● 2023 Brand Customer Loyalty Awards Male Idol Rising Star
Helix Publicity
EPEX - 청춘에게 (Youth2Youth) MV