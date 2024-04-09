Attorney General Bird Joins Governor Reynolds for Signing of Law to Protect Ownership of Iowa Farmland

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today joined Governor Reynolds for the signing of a law to increase transparency, penalties, and reporting for foreign ownership of Iowa farmland. Attorney General Bird released the following statement in response:

“Iowa farmland belongs in the hands of Americans. Today’s bill signing ensures valuable Iowa farmland will be protected from foreign adversaries and that my office has the tools it needs to investigate violations. While Iowa’s laws are already strong, this extra line of defense will make them even stronger. I thank Governor Reynolds for leading to protect Iowa farmland, and the Iowa legislature for propelling this bill across the finish line. I encourage anyone who has information about foreign ownership of farmland to call my office so that we can get to the bottom of it.”

Iowans can contact the Iowa Attorney General’s office at 888-777-4590.

Read the full bill here.

