FEG INVESTMENT ADVISORS EXPANDS CAPABILITIES WITH NEW SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT ADVISOR MARY JANE BOBYOCK
MJ's experience providing advisory and investment management services to nonprofits nationwide will be instrumental as our firm continues to enhance our offering of investment advisory services.”CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FEG Investment Advisors (FEG), headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, recently announced that Mary Jane (MJ) Bobyock has joined the firm as a Senior Vice President Advisor based out of the Cincinnati, OH office.
— Alan Lenahan, CEO
FEG is excited to welcome MJ, who is joining FEG after spending the last 11+ years at SEI as Managing Director, Strategic Advice for Nonprofit Clients, where she was a significant contributor to SEI's nonprofit thought leadership and social media publications. MJ has over 30 years of experience building institutional client relationships, providing custom advice and analysis. She has coordinated asset allocation reviews, governance training, spending studies, investment policy reviews, and financial risk and return analysis. Previous to SEI, MJ worked at Russell Investments as a Senior Client Executive, where she provided advisory and investment management services to nonprofit clients. Prior to that, she spent 17 years at Miller Anderson & Sherrerd/ Morgan Stanley Investment Management as a Vice President on the Institutional Client Service team.
“We are excited to have MJ join our team,” said CEO Alan Lenahan. “Her experience providing advisory and investment management services to nonprofits nationwide will be instrumental as our firm continues to enhance our offering of investment advisory services.”
MJ will expand FEG’s capabilities serving foundations, endowments, and nonprofit institutions nationwide, building on FEG’s more than 35 years of experience in managing successful, long-term investment programs.
“I am thrilled to be a part of the FEG family, where the people and culture are deeply rooted in building successful and long-lasting client partnerships,” said Bobyock. “The quality of the investment heritage here is equally impressive and continues to benefit the important work of our nonprofit clients, in both the traditional consulting and OCIO service models.”
MJ is a CFA Charter holder and is member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia and participates on their Nonprofit Planning Committee. She holds an MBA in Finance from Fox School of Business at Temple University and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Villanova University. She has most recently been a contributor to The Chestnut Solutions Institute on issues important to OCIO clients and asset management providers. MJ also serves on the Board and Chairs the Finance Committee at The Presser Foundation in Philadelphia which supports music education, and is a member of the Settlement Music School Investment Committee, where she has held previous Board positions.
About FEG
FEG Investment Advisors is a full-service investment advisory firm with more than 35 years’ experience helping clients nationwide build portfolios for the long-term. FEG provides outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO), investment consulting, and research services to predominantly nonprofit and institutional clients, such as university endowments, private and public foundations, religious organizations, healthcare institutions, charitable organizations, and family offices. For more information, visit www.feg.com.
