Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,410 in the last 365 days.

EU supports conference in Azerbaijan on landmine victims

With the support of the European Union, the ‘Azerbaijan Anti-Mine Campaign’ public association  held a conference on landmine victims in Baku last week.

The conference, ‘Solidarity with landmine victims: important pillar of the Strategy to eliminate landmines and their consequences in the South Caucasus’, was organised as part of the ‘Mine-Free South Caucasus’ regional campaign. 

Landmine victims, members of the Milli Majlis, Mine Action Agency of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) employees, ambassadors of the European Union, Germany, Belgium, and Poland, NGO representatives and other campaign stakeholders participated in the event.

“The European Union strongly supports Azerbaijan in demining and mine action efforts,” says the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan. “The demining process in Azerbaijan remains a priority for the European Union.” 

Recently, the EU supported the ‘Supporting Safe Return of Internally Displaced People through Capacity Building of ANAMA’  project. As part of this initiative, carried out by the UNDP in partnership with ANAMA, the International Eurasia Press Fund (IEPF), and the Mines Advisory Group (MAG), 18 Azerbaijani women are actively engaged in mine-clearing activities.

Find out more

Press release

Story: I have no regrets: the Azerbaijani women trained to clear mines

You just read:

EU supports conference in Azerbaijan on landmine victims

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more