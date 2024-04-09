EU supports conference in Azerbaijan on landmine victims

With the support of the European Union, the ‘Azerbaijan Anti-Mine Campaign’ public association held a conference on landmine victims in Baku last week.

The conference, ‘Solidarity with landmine victims: important pillar of the Strategy to eliminate landmines and their consequences in the South Caucasus’, was organised as part of the ‘Mine-Free South Caucasus’ regional campaign.

Landmine victims, members of the Milli Majlis, Mine Action Agency of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) employees, ambassadors of the European Union, Germany, Belgium, and Poland, NGO representatives and other campaign stakeholders participated in the event.

“The European Union strongly supports Azerbaijan in demining and mine action efforts,” says the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan. “The demining process in Azerbaijan remains a priority for the European Union.”

Recently, the EU supported the ‘Supporting Safe Return of Internally Displaced People through Capacity Building of ANAMA’ project. As part of this initiative, carried out by the UNDP in partnership with ANAMA, the International Eurasia Press Fund (IEPF), and the Mines Advisory Group (MAG), 18 Azerbaijani women are actively engaged in mine-clearing activities.

