Georgia: CENN announces EU-funded grant competition to improve social services

The Caucasus Environmental NGO Network (CENN) has announced a grant competition for civil society organisations (CSOs), representatives of the private sector with a social mission and social service providers.

The call is launched as part of the EU-funded project ‘Empowering civil society to promote inclusive and post-COVID recovery’.

The competition aims to support gender-sensitive initiatives relevant to municipal needs and increase access to quality social services, strengthen rights holders, improve the lives of vulnerable groups and use digital solutions for rights protection.

The requested grant amount should fall between €5,000 and €13,000.

The project will hold consultation and information meetings in the target municipalities. The schedule is available here.

The deadline for applications is 30 April.

Find out more

Press release