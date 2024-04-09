Submit Release
Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and Deputy Minister Pam Tshwete launch Townlands Social Housing Project in Marabastad, 10 Apr

The Minister of Human Settlements, Mmamoloko Kubayi, and Deputy Minister Pam Tshwete will on Wednesday, 10 April 2024, launch the Townlands Social Housing Project in Marabastad, City of Tshwane, which is one of the biggest Social Housing Project in the country.

Townlands Social Housing Project is a 1200-unit social housing development that offers lowcost rental accommodation to qualifying residents of Tshwane, who fall in the income band of R1 850 to R22 000 per month. This affordable housing development will enable residents of Tshwane to live near the city centre to have access to economic opportunities, thus redressing the housing backlog in the city.

The Social Housing Regulatory Agency (SHRA), an entity of the Department of Human Settlements, partnered with Housing Company Tshwane (HCT) in the development of this social housing project.

The Ministerial delegation includes Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development, Lebogang Maile, and City of Tshwane MMC for Human Settlements, Cllr Ofentse Madzebatela.

Date: Wednesday, 10 April 2024
Time: 10h00
Venue: Townlands Social Housing Project, Marabastad, Tshwane

