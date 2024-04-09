Submit Release
EU sends emergency aid to Ukraine after further attacks on energy infrastructure

In response to Ukraine’s call for assistance, Austria, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands today offered 157 power generators in various sizes via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. 

To further strengthen Ukrainian energy infrastructure, the EU has also deployed 10 large capacity power generators (1MW) from its own strategic rescEU stockpiles, with a financial value of €3.57 million. Each of these powerful 1MW generators has the capacity to supply electricity to a medium-sized hospital under emergency conditions.

This support comes following a series of targeted missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure by Russia over the past weeks that significantly damaged Ukraine’s power supply.

“Russia’s plan to bomb Ukraine into darkness will not succeed. The EU is working around the clock to sustain power supply in Ukraine,” Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, said.

He added that generators provided to Ukraine from the rescEU reserves have already proved to be “a critical tool in responding to urgent needs in war-torn Ukraine”

According to the EU, its Emergency Response Coordination Centre stays in close contact with the Ukrainian authorities on the ground to provide further aid as necessary. 

