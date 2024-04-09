Submit Release
Deputy Minister Nokuzola Capa visits sugarcane irrigation projects in Mpumalanga Province, 15 Apr

The Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) Ms Nokuzola Capa will visit sugarcane irrigation projects in Nkomazi Local Municipality on the 15th of April 2024, in the Mpumalanga province.

The Department together with the implementing agent the South African Farmers Development Association (SAFDA), have played a significant role towards the rehabilitation of Malelane/Komati Sugarcane Farms irrigation system to support the optimum operationalization of sugarcane farms within the local municipality. There are 1 432 Small-Scale Growers (SSGs) in Nkomazi operating on 9 481 hectares of irrigated sugar cane and producing approximately 600 000 tons of sugar cane on an annual basis.

To improve productivity, the department has replaced aging infrastructure by introducing efficient and climate-smart technologies with improved irrigation efficiencies and lower energy costs. This will provide SSGs with greater water security, which is a crucial factor in securing production and transformation in the water sector.

The irrigation project has appointed 50 local National Rural Youth Service Corps (NARYSEC) youth into mentorship and experiential learning programmes during the rehabilitation phase and construction period.

Deputy Minister Capa will also conduct a stakeholder engagement session, and hand over machinery to the small-scale growers. Media are invited as follows:

Date: 15 April 2024
Venue: SAFDA Offices (briefing session)
Time: 08:30
GPS Coordinates: 25 49’ 19.6’’S and 31 49’ 45.4’’E

Venue: Eastern Emmanuel Assemblies Church, Mzinti (main event)
Time: 12:00

Kindly confirm attendance with Ms Rose Mushwana on 079 889 6120 / rose.mushwana@dalrrd.gov.za For enquiries, contact Mr Reggie Ngcobo, Media Liaison Officer and Spokesperson, on 066 298 0980.

Enquiries:
Mr Reggie Ngcobo:
Media Liaison Officer and Spokesperson
Cell: 066 298 0980
E-mail: MLO.Minister@dalrrd.gov.za.

