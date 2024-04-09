Submit Release
Call for Proposals Now Open - 2024 NICE K12 Cybersecurity Education Conference

2024 NICE K12 Long Banner Image

Credit: iKeepSafe

THE 2024 NICE K12 CYBERSECURITY EDUCATION CONFERENCE 

The NICE K12 Cybersecurity Education Conference Call for Proposals will open today, April 9, and run until 11:59 pm PST on June 11, 2024. The 10th annual conference will be held on December 9-10, 2024, at La Cantera Resort in San Antonio, Texas, with pre-conference workshops held on December 7-8. The national event is hosted by the Internet Keep Safe Coalition (iKeepSafe) and funded by a cooperative agreement from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

This year’s conference theme is,

“Spurring Collaboration in K12 Cybersecurity Education”

The 2024 NICE K12 Cybersecurity Education Conference is a two-day event that gathers the most dynamic and innovative cybersecurity education leaders and professionals from across the US for an intensive, highly collaborative exploration to promote cybersecurity careers through multiple pathways, identify methods to transform learning, and much more.

The NICE K12 Conference is known as the premiere event for cybersecurity educators to engage with thought leaders and pioneers leading the charge to develop cybersecurity programs in local schools, school districts, and regional educational agencies. The NICE K12 Conference provides innovative teaching and learning resources for K12 educators to inspire their students to join the future cybersecurity workforce.

The NICE K12 Conference Planning Committee seeks proposals from organizations and individuals with diverse perspectives, including K12 educators, school counselors, higher education faculty, employers and practitioners, non-profit organizations, curriculum providers, research centers, and training and certification providers. Topics should align with one of the five conference tracks: Increasing Cybersecurity Career Awareness, Engaging Students Where Disciplines Converge, Stimulating Innovative Cybersecurity Educational Approaches, Promoting Cybersecurity Career Pathways, and Promoting Cyber Awareness. 

ACT NOW. SUBMISSIONS CLOSE ON TUESDAY, JUNE 11, 2024.

Click here to submit a proposal for the NICE K12 Conference

