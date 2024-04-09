Racquet Court Complex Highlights Spring Offerings at Owl’s Nest Resort

Racquet Sports at Owls Nest Resort

THORNTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Owl’s Nest Resort’s 13 award-winning Pickleball Courts are slated to open this spring along with their 8 red clay tennis courts and 4 platform tennis courts. Tennis Resorts Online recently recognized Owl’s Nest as the #2 Pickleball Resort in the World, using reviews from players with hands on knowledge of racquet court facilities worldwide. This will be the resort’s first full year of racquet sports operation, having just completed the venue, the largest of its kind in New England, in 2023. In addition to court and racquet rentals, the resort will offer lessons, clinics, and round robins for those interested in pickleball or other racquet sports. This May, Owl’s Nest will be teaming up with the Mouratoglou Academy to offer a special 3 day adult tennis camp. Attendance will be limited to just 16 participants and will include one-on-one instruction from some of the best tennis instructors in the world, led by Johan Van Herck, an 8-year professional tennis player and former Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup Coach and Captain. The Rafa Nadal Academy Family Tennis Camp comes to the resort July 14-19, offering the unique opportunity for adults to improve their game and maximize their potential through the Rafa Nadal Methodology while kids ages 8-18 can receive the same professional coaching in a junior camp each day.

For easiest access to the courts the resort offers Racquet Memberships for which there is a 30% off early bird promotion running until May 15th. They also have a Platinum Membership which not only includes unlimited court time but access to their 18-hole Nicklaus-designed golf course, the Vineyard Course in nearby Ashland, practice range and putting green. All memberships also include use of the resort’s outdoor pool & jacuzzi, Lake Harold Beach and Technogym Fitness Center as well as discounts at their retail shops and restaurants.

This May the resort will be opening the Owl’s Nest Spa and Rejuvenation Center, featuring massages, facials, an IV Lounge and advanced treatment for ailing joints, backs and other related injuries. The spa will serve as an added amenity for private bridal and groom parties as part of the hundreds of weddings the resort hosts each year.

Spring also marks the targeted opening of two new on site dining establishments. Slice Pizzeria & Sports Bar will be a 4,000 square foot Italian wood-fired pizzeria with a large bar and outdoor deck overlooking the golf course. There are 2 AboutGolf golf simulators inside the restaurant that are in full operation now. Butch’s Deli & Grocery will offer gourmet deli sandwiches, local coffee and other provisions for guests and visitors.

The resort has just completed construction of their South Lake Townhouses, which are attached 2-3 bedroom town home residences offering fairway and lakeside views. These homes are available for purchase or long term rental, with rent-to-own opportunities offered to qualified buyers. Under construction are the adjacent North Lake single family residences, featuring open concept floor plans with 3-4 bedrooms. Lots and model homes are currently available for viewing.

“We’re one step closer to realizing our vision of becoming a self-contained community,” says Brad McCoil, General Manager. “Now, everything a guest or homeowner needs will be at their doorstep. Our brand new South Lake Townhouses and up and coming North Lake residences will soon be bustling with individuals, couples and families seeking easy access to top notch recreation, healthy living and a picturesque setting in which to call home. We couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve created here in the White Mountains of New Hampshire.”

Owl’s Nest Resort is open to the public and is currently booking groups, from weddings, corporate groups and anniversary parties to golf and racquet sports tournaments and other special events. Located in Thornton, New Hampshire, under 2 hours from Boston, with spectacular views of the White Mountains, Owl’s Nest offers modern rental homes, an award-winning restaurant, a 9.9-acre lake, two 18-hole golf courses including the Vineyard Course, currently under a multi-million dollar renovation, tennis courts, pickleball courts, platform tennis, and numerous activities on-site or nearby. New amenities coming to the resort in the near future include new rental homes, additional event space, several new restaurants, a new 9-hole par 3 golf course, pool & gym complex, and new homes for sale. Learn more by visiting www.owlsnestresort.com