New Tazewell Man Charged in Wife’s Death

CLAIBORNE COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in a New Tazewell man being charged with killing his wife.

On April 2nd, at the request of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI special agents joined detectives with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the circumstances leading to the death of Lori Ann Hopson (DOB: 5/10/74) after she was found deceased outside of a vehicle in the 500 block of Barren Creek Road in New Tazewell. During the course of the investigation, authorities determined that Benjamin Wayne Hopson (DOB: 11/24/86), the victim’s husband, was the individual responsible for her death.

On Monday, TBI agents obtained a warrant charging Ben Hopson with Criminal Homicide. He was served in the Claiborne County Jail, where he was already being held on other charges. He is currently being held on a $1 million bond.

