Rockingham Youth Development Center on track for opening, leadership named

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety’s Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention celebrated the forthcoming opening of Rockingham Youth Development Center in Reidsville on Tuesday.

This state-of-the-art facility will consist of 60 secure custody beds for justice-involved youth. Upon opening, there will be 48 beds reserved for the state’s pre-trial juvenile detention population and 12 beds for youth who have been committed to a youth development center post-adjudication.

“With the additional 60 beds this center will offer, and an additional 48 soon to be operational in Richmond and Perquimans counties, the division will be on track to meet the growing need for detention beds in North Carolina,” said DJJDP Deputy Secretary William Lassiter.

Rockingham YDC is expected to be fully operational by late spring/early summer 2024. The center will employ approximately 120 staff in a variety of capacities, including direct care, education, mental health, social work, food services and others.

“Juvenile justice isn't just about punishment,” said NCDPS Chief of Staff Jane Gilchrist. “It's about rehabilitation and redemption. Our goal at the youth development center is not just to detain or confine, but to provide a supportive environment where young people can heal, learn and thrive.”

Leadership in Place

Grice

Taking the helm at Rockingham Youth Development Center, Director Jason Grice is a newcomer to North Carolina’s juvenile justice system, having previously served in a variety of juvenile justice capacities in both Texas and Florida.

“Director Grice has spent the past 23 years of his career mentoring justice-involved youth and juvenile justice staff in numerous roles and locations, and we are excited to welcome him to North Carolina,” said DJJDP Facility Operations Director Angela Smith. “Throughout his career, he has shown a strong commitment to making a positive impact on youth during some of the hardest times of their lives. As we open a new facility in Rockingham County, I believe that Director Grice’s passion, experience and expertise will make him an excellent leader and a fantastic addition to our team.”

Amankwah

“I am excited to be part of this large, welcoming JJ family,” Grice added. “I am grateful for this opportunity, and I look forward to making a positive impact on the youth we serve as well as being the best leader I can be as the director of Rockingham Youth Development Center.”

Joining Grice in a leadership role at Rockingham YDC, Reidsville native Anitra Amankwah will serve as the facility’s assistant director. Amankwah previously served as a juvenile restoration counselor in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

About Rockingham YDC

Initial capital funding for construction of Rockingham Youth Development Center was enacted as part of the state budget in 2017. This funding came as North Carolina was preparing to raise the age of juvenile jurisdiction in the state from 15 to 17, which increased the need for secure custody beds for youth statewide.

Construction of the facility was made possible through a partnership with the Department of Adult Correction’s Construction Apprenticeship Program. The utilization of this program saved the state millions of dollars compared to the lowest private-sector bid.

The state’s juvenile detention capacity will be further expanded in the coming months with the opening of the 24-bed Perquimans Juvenile Detention Center, and next year when renovations are complete at the permanent location of the 24-bed Richmond Juvenile Detention Center. An additional 48-bed detention center authorized by the General Assembly is currently in the planning stages.