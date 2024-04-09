Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of highway in Hajigabul district

AZERBAIJAN, April 9 - 09 April 2024, 11:34

The President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev paid a visit to the Hajigabul district.

During his visit, the President officially opened the Mughan-Birinji Pashali-Ikinji Pashali-Shorbachi-Birinji Udullu-Taghili-Ikinji Udullu-Gubadli highway in the district.

Saleh Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, provided the President with an overview of the completed work.

The two-lane highway spans 39 kilometers and connects eight residential settlements.

Additionally, a three-span steel-concrete bridge was constructed over the Pirsaat River in the territory of Udullu village.

These infrastructure improvements ensure the smooth movement of over 12,000 residents and facilitate the transportation of goods and passengers in the district.

