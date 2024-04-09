Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the Boyuk Pirali- Kichik Pirali-Khirkhatala-Jighatelli-Hamzali highway

AZERBAIJAN, April 9 - 09 April 2024, 15:59

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the Boyuk Pirali-Kichik Pirali-Khirkhatala-Jighatelli-Hamzali highway, starting from the 40th kilometer section of the Aghdash-Zaraghan road.

Saleh Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, briefed the head of state on the completed work.

Construction of the road began in September 2022. Spanning 41 kilometers, the two-lane road built to the fourth technical grade includes a newly constructed bridge.

This highway will significantly improve transportation connections between the district center and the 15 residential areas it serves.

