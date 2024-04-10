New Car Camping Innovation by TrunkMate Offers Safe & Comfortable Sleeping Options for SUV and Minivan Travelers

SUV Camper Conversion Kits SUV Sleeping Platform TrunkMate

UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrunkMate, a leading provider of innovative car camping solutions, has redefined car camping comfort and convenience with their revolutionary minivan and SUV camper conversion kits. These kits make it possible for anyone with a vehicle bigger than a FIAT to sleep comfortably inside their own personal vehicle, enabling them to skip the hotel and travel on their own terms.

Their lightweight SUV sleeping platform unfolds to create a cozy bed in your car without modifying the vehicle or adding a ton of weight. Now, folks can stop worrying about where they are going to sleep and start planning their next adventure.

TrunkMate's journey began in 2021 when founder Grant started on a mission to make car camping adventures in the comfort and safety of a vehicle accessible to everyone. Inspired by the beauty of Yosemite National Park and the spirit of adventure, Grant set out to create a solution that would allow people to travel on their terms and wake up in a place that inspires them.

"We wanted to offer travelers a safe, comfortable, and convenient way to get outside and experience the beauty of nature," says Grant Miller, founder of TrunkMate.

TrunkMate's SUV camper conversion kits are designed to seamlessly integrate into any SUV or minivan, providing travelers with a cozy bed in their car with room for their gear. Made with high-quality materials and expert craftsmanship, these kits fold up like a Swiss Army Knife and fit completely into the trunk when not in use.

"We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to experience the joy of car camping," says Grant. "Our SUV camper conversion kits make it easier than ever for travelers to begin their adventures and create lasting memories."

With TrunkMate's camper conversion kits, travelers can enjoy the freedom and flexibility of car camping without sacrificing comfort. Whether exploring national parks, setting out on cross-country road trips, or simply spending a weekend in the great outdoors, TrunkMate's innovative solutions make every journey more enjoyable.

About TrunkMate:

TrunkMate is a leading provider of innovative car camping solutions, specializing in SUV camper conversion kits and sleeping platforms. Founded in 2021 by Grant Miller in California, TrunkMate’s mission is to make it easy for anyone with an SUV or minivan to sleep in the comfort and safety of their vehicle.