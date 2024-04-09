Orphan designation: Florilglutamic acid (18F) Diagnosis of glioma, 21/03/2016 Withdrawn

Glioma is a type of brain tumour that affects the 'glial' cells (the cells that surround and support the nerve cells). Patients with glioma can have severe symptoms, but the types of symptoms experienced depend on where the tumour develops in the brain.

Symptoms can include headaches, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite and changes in personality, mood, mental capacity and concentration. About one fifth of patients with glioma have seizures (fits) for months or years before the disease is diagnosed.

Glioma is a long-term debilitating and life-threatening disease because of the severe damage to the brain, and is associated with poor long-term survival.