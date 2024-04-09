Submit Release
Orphan designation: (6aR,10aR)-3-(1,1-dimethylheptyl)-delta8-tetrahydro-cannabinol-9-carboxylic acid Treatment of dermatomyositis Withdrawn

Dermatomyositis is an inflammatory disease of the muscles and the skin which causes muscle weakness and severe skin rash. Although skeletal muscle and skin problems are the most frequent signs of the disease, inflammation may also affect the muscles of the oesophagus (the food pipe that leads from the mouth to the stomach), the lungs and the heart, leading to difficulties in eating and breathing.

Dermatomyositis is an auto-immune disease. This means that it is caused by the body’s immune (defence) system attacking its own tissues. The reason why the immune system acts in this way is not known.

Dermatomyositis is a life-threatening and long-term debilitating condition due to the severe skin problems, muscle weakness and heart problems, and also because patients with the condition are at higher risk of developing cancer.

