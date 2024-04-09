Submit Release
Orphan designation: (6aR, 10aR)-3-(1',1'-dimethylheptyl)-delta-8-tetrahydro-cannabinol-9-carboxylic acid Treatment of systemic sclerosis, 12/01/2017 Withdrawn

Systemic sclerosis, also known as scleroderma, is a complex disease in which the immune system (the body's natural defences) is overactive, causing inflammation and excessive production of some proteins, particularly collagen. The reason why the immune system is overactive is not known. Collagen is an important component of connective tissue (the tissue that supports the skin and internal organs).

Overproduction of collagen leads to abnormal growth of connective tissue, causing the skin to become thick and hard. Initial symptoms include swelling of fingers and hands, followed by a thickening of the skin over the arms, legs, face and trunk. The disease can also damage the walls of blood vessels of internal organs such as the heart, lungs and kidneys. This makes it more difficult for the blood to flow, causing tissue damage and circulation problems.

Systemic sclerosis is a long-lasting, debilitating disease and may be life threatening because of its possible effects on the gut, heart, lungs and kidneys.

