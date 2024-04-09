OSCE Chair-in-Office Borg to visit Kosovo

VALLETTA/VIENNA, 9 April 2024 — The OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta, Ian Borg, will visit Kosovo on 11 April to discuss OSCE engagement and meet political leaders.

During his visit, Chair-in-Office Borg will meet President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, Prime Minister Albin Kurti, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Donika Gërvalla-Schwarz.

He will also hold meetings with the Head of the OSCE Mission in Kosovo, Michael Davenport, and Mission staff, as well as meeting with alumnae from the OSCE-established Dialogue Academy.

Chair-in-Office Borg will travel to the OSCE Regional Center in Gjilan/Gnjilane to meet with local civil society organizations and community representatives from different municipalities to discuss community rights, youth engagement and women’s empowerment. He will meet with mayors representing different communities to discuss OSCE-supported inter-municipal co-operation. Minister Borg will also hold a meeting with Bishop Teodosije from the Serbian Orthodox Church.

Chair-in-Office Borg will give a brief press point at the OSCE Mission in Kosovo Headquarters in Prishtinë/Priština at 1630 hrs. Interested media are kindly asked to be at the OSCE premises by 1615 hrs.

