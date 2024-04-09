Vietnam Airlines celebrates 30th anniversary of Vietnam-China service

VIETNAM, April 9 - HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Airlines recently celebrated the 30-year anniversary of its first flight operation in China, marking a significant milestone in the airline's history.

The inaugural scheduled flights between Hà Nội, HCM City, and Guangzhou were launched three decades ago. Since then, Vietnam Airlines has expanded its flight network to include other popular destinations in China, such as Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, and Kunming, utilising modern Airbus and Boeing aircraft.

Currently, the airline operates 33 return flights per week on routes connecting Hà Nội, HCM City, Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shanghai.

Over the past 30 years, Vietnam Airlines has transported nearly 12 million passengers and 166,000 tonnes of goods on approximately 100,000 flights along this route. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam Airlines was one of the first airlines to resume flights to China when the situation improved. The airline has actively engaged in aviation and tourism promotion activities in the Chinese market.

Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quang, speaking at the anniversary event, acknowledged Vietnam Airlines' significant contributions as an engine of socio-economic growth over the past three decades. He emphasized the importance of continued cooperation between Vietnam and China in various fields, with aviation playing a vital role in promoting comprehensive strategic cooperation.

Quang set a target for the aviation industry to maintain its operational excellence and enhance flight operations between the two countries. He also urged relevant agencies and departments in both countries to support the aviation industry and Vietnamese airlines, including Vietnam Airlines, in achieving their goals successfully.

China is an essential market for Việt Nam's aviation industry, particularly in terms of tourism. Prior to the pandemic, the bilateral aviation capacity between the two countries exceeded 3.1 million passengers in 2019. Chinese tourists accounted for approximately 30% of the total number of international visitors to Vietnam, contributing significantly to the country's tourism sector. Similarly, Vietnamese tourists were among the top foreign tourist markets for China.

During the anniversary ceremony, Đặng Ngọc Hòa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vietnam Airlines, highlighted the strategic importance of the decision to open flights to China 30 years ago.

He emphasised the strong relationship that Vietnam Airlines has cultivated with China and its people, contributing to diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties between the two nations. Hòa expressed Vietnam Airlines' commitment to enhancing connectivity and service quality, solidifying its role as a major contributor to the economic and aviation sectors between Việt Nam and China. — VNS