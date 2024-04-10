Matthew Friedman Memorial Foundation Announces Golf Outing with Support from the New York Jets and Alliance Orthopedics
The Matthew Friedman Memorial Foundation announces its first annual golf outing, set to take place on June 10, 2024, at Hollywood Golf Club in Deal, NJ.MARLBORO, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Matthew Friedman Memorial Foundation is pleased to announce its first annual golf outing, set to take place on June 10, 2024, at Hollywood Golf Club in Deal, NJ. This special event, known as the Matthew Friedman Invitational Golf Outing, aims to both celebrate the life of Matthew Friedman, a local student, athlete and EMT, and raise funds for crucial community initiatives important to Matthew.
The golf outing offers a day brimming with camaraderie, competition, and compassion, welcoming golf enthusiasts and community supporters, where all proceeds directly contribute to volunteer Emergency Medical Services, local high school scholarships, and brain research. In addition to the golf outing, a spirited pickleball tournament for non-golfers will provide an inclusive and lively avenue for community members to join the charitable festivities. The day will feature exciting elements such as giveaway items and auctions, creating an atmosphere of shared purpose and community support. Hosted by Alliance Orthopedics, the foundation is honored to announce the support of Platinum Event Sponsor, the New York Jets, who have generously joined us to make this event a reality.
Matthew Friedman, a beloved son, brother, and friend, tragically passed away on April 12, 2023, due to a ruptured brain aneurysm at the age of 19. In memory of his outstanding life, the foundation was established to carry on his legacy by supporting causes close to his heart. Beyond being a golf tournament, this event serves as a meaningful platform to honor Matthew's dedication and continue his commitment to community service. As a Marlboro EMT and Pre-Med student at Cornell University, Matthew's aspirations of becoming a surgeon were tragically curtailed. The outing strives to keep Matthew’s spirit alive, help others the way he would have, and most of all, make him proud.
Participants in the golf outing will play a vital role in enhancing Emergency Medical Services in the community, advancing brain research, and empowering local high school students through scholarships. By teeing off for a cause, individuals become integral contributors to Matthew's legacy of compassion, education, and community well-being. For more information on registration, sponsorship opportunities, and ways to contribute, please visit www.matthewfriedmanmf.org
