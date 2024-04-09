Burgum announces first keynote speaker for Summit on Innovative Education June 17 in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today announced a keynote speaker for the eighth annual Governor’s Summit on Innovative Education on June 17 at Bismarck State College.

The theme of the free event is "Navigating the Future: AI's Role in Education." Participants will learn how to maximize artificial intelligence, hear from leading industry experts and identify strategies that empower educators to use AI as a tool to transform the classroom.

One of this year’s keynote speakers will be Pat Yongpradit, the chief academic officer for Code.org, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting computer science education. Yongpradit is an international voice on computer science education and advises education systems around the world. Notably, he has led the development of the K-12 Computer Science Framework, the annual State of Computer Science report, and is now leading TeachAI, a global initiative to provide guidance on integrating AI in education. He has been recognized as a Microsoft Worldwide Innovative Educator and is featured in the book, “American Teacher: Heroes in the Classroom.”

The 2024 Governor’s Summit on Innovative Education is free and open to the public. To register, visit the registration page here.

The #InnovativeND Awards also will be presented during the summit in the following categories:

Frontline Innovation – recognizes innovative approaches in the classroom.

Collaborative Culture – recognizes efforts that reach across subjects and classrooms.

System Transformation – recognizes innovations in the educational system that will have a fundamental impact on how students learn.

Student Leadership – recognizes students who are advancing innovative education through leadership inside and outside the classroom.

Pathways Innovation – recognizes efforts to provide learners with new and exciting opportunities to explore career paths.

To nominate an educator, school, district or student for an award, visit the nomination page.