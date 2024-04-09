Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Special Meeting on Saturday, April 13

April 9, 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MEDIA CONTACT:

John White, 410-767-0486

john.white@maryland.gov

BALTIMORE (April 9, 2024) – The Maryland State Board of Education will host a special meeting on Saturday, April 13 at 8 a.m. Members of the public can view and hear the roll call and opening remarks in real time via livestream.

After opening remarks, the meeting will immediately move to executive session and is expected to conclude at 4:30 p.m. At the meeting, the State Board will discuss personnel matters regarding the state superintendent candidate search.

For more information regarding the search for the new superintendent, please visit the State Board website.

