Findings for Recovery Totaling $9,642 Issued Against Estate of Former Williamsburg Township Fiscal Officer

COLUMBUS — Findings for recovery totaling $9,642 were issued Tuesday against the estate of the former fiscal officer for Williamsburg Township in Clermont County.

The total included $6,547 in personal items improperly purchased using township credits cards in 2020 and 2021, and $3,095 in public monies that were collected but not deposited into the township’s bank account by former fiscal officer Gregory W. Carson.

His estate, along with Williamsburg Township Trustees Bari Henning, Gary Jordan, and Guy Bainum, and their bonding companies are jointly and severally liable for the improper purchases. Carson’s estate and his bonding company are jointly and severally liable for the unaccounted funds.

The findings were included in an audit of the township’s financial activities in 2020 and 2021. A copy of the full report is available online via Search Audits (ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx).

###

The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

 

