Revival Research Institute: Honored to Join WCG MAGI Clinical Research Conference 2024

Where excellence thrives in clinical trials, growth follows suit, igniting innovation and propelling us towards revolutionary breakthroughs in healthcare.” — Nicole Stiff, Corporate Operations & Business Development Manager

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revival Research Institute, LLC is thrilled to confirm its attendance at the highly anticipated WCG MAGI Clinical Research Conference 2024, scheduled from April 14th to 17th, 2024, at the Hilton, New Orleans Riverside. This conference is a prestigious gathering of over 700 Clinical Research professionals worldwide, promising enriching discussions and invaluable networking opportunities.

𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐚𝐭 𝐖𝐂𝐆 𝐌𝐀𝐆𝐈 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒

Representing Revival Research Institute, President and CEO Mazhar Jaffry, and Nicole Stiff, Corporate Operations and Business Development Manager, will participate in insightful conversations, share innovative practices, and build meaningful connections with peers and leaders within the Clinical Research field.

At last year's WCG MAGI Clinical Research Conference, Nicole Stiff showcased Revival's commitment to excellence through innovative approaches in Clinical Research.

This year, both Mazhar Jaffry and Nicole Stiff are set to make significant contributions to the conference.

“We are excited to participate in the WCG MAGI Clinical Research Conference 2024 and contribute to discussions that shape the future of Clinical Research" — 𝐌𝐚𝐳𝐡𝐚𝐫 𝐉𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐫𝐲, 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞, 𝐋𝐋𝐂

𝐎𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝟏𝟓𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐥 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒, 𝟏𝟏:𝟑𝟎 𝐀𝐌-𝟏:𝟎𝟎 𝐏𝐌

Nicole Stiff, a well-versed professional in the healthcare industry, will delve into the adoption of eSource systems by clinical research sites and will also explore what is working well, barriers faced, and challenges influencing technological approaches.

Nicole’s session aims to equip attendees with insights to make informed decisions on eSource adoption, covering topics like risk-benefit assessment, SOP development, transition planning, supplier assessment, and budget considerations.

Gain practical strategies for successful integration and optimization of eSource systems.

𝐎𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝟏𝟓𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐥 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒, 𝟐:𝟑𝟎 𝐏𝐌 - 𝟒:𝟎𝟎 𝐏𝐌

Mazhar Jaffry will engage with other industry experts on a panel session, "In It for the Long Haul: Innovative Approaches to Partnerships and Community Engagement for Diversity in Clinical Trials" at the WCG MAGI Clinical Research Conference – 2024.

Jaffry will delve into the crucial aspect of fostering diversity in clinical trials through innovative partnerships and community engagement strategies. Recognizing the importance of representation across diverse demographics, Mazhar will discuss how forging strong partnerships with community organizations and stakeholders can enhance trial recruitment and retention efforts.

Through Jaffry's insights and expertise, attendees can expect to gain valuable perspectives on driving meaningful change in clinical research by prioritizing diversity and inclusivity in trial practices.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞, 𝐋𝐋𝐂

As a leading Clinical Research Organization in Michigan and Texas, Revival Research Institute is dedicated to improving lives with innovative technologies, one clinical trial at a time. Revival Research Institute brings together advancements in medicine and patient outcomes, assisting the healthcare and research communities in making better decisions and eventually improving patient care.

To learn more about Revival Research Institute, please visit: Clinical Trials in Michigan - Leading Clinical Research Organization (revivalresearch.org)