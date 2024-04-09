Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort and Quick Custom Intelligence Forge a 3-Year Strategic Alliance

SAN DIEGO, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort proudly announces a dynamic three-year strategic partnership with Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), poised to revolutionize the gaming and hospitality sector in Northern California. This collaboration marks the convergence of innovative technology and premier guest services, promising heightened operational efficiency, refined customer experiences, and an unparalleled level of hospitality.



The integration phase is currently in progress as QCI embarks on an exciting journey alongside the Jackson Rancheria team. Expectations are high for the promising collaboration and the groundbreaking advancements that lie ahead. As we delve into the implementation of comprehensive software solutions, the dedicated team at Jackson Rancheria Casino is gearing up for the official rollout scheduled for late April.

Crystal Jack, CEO of Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort, conveyed her anticipation for the partnership, remarking, "We are thrilled to join forces with QCI on this transformative endeavor. The innovative solutions offered by QCI signify a dynamic evolution for our operations, particularly in enhancing our guest services and gaming experiences. With QCI’s pioneering technologies, we are poised to elevate the standard of entertainment and hospitality offered to our esteemed guests in Northern California. This partnership perfectly aligns with our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation."

Andrew Cardno, Chief Technology Officer of QCI, expressed his satisfaction with the newly forged alliance, stating, "At QCI, we value partnerships built on mutual trust, shared goals, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Our collaboration with Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort embodies these principles. We have been thoroughly impressed by the dedication, passion, and commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences exhibited by the Jackson Rancheria team. I am confident that together, we will establish new benchmarks within the Northern California gaming and hospitality market, setting a precedent for innovation and service excellence."

ABOUT Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort

Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort is located at 12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson, CA 95642 in beautiful Amador County. Resort amenities include the Casino with table games, slots, bingo in Dalton Hall, and a High-Limit Room, Hotel, RV Park, Resort Shuttle, and a variety of award-winning dining options. The Jackson Rancheria General Store & Gas Station is conveniently located on the corner of Highway 88 and Dalton Road and includes a state-of-the-art car/RV wash. The surrounding region is home to the famous motherlode gold country and features adventures for all, including world class hiking, camping, fishing, boating, wineries, and rich history. For more information, call 800-822-9466 or visit JacksonCasino.com.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 170 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $30 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the everchanging casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com .

ABOUT Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the field of artificial intelligence and data plumbing, with over two decades of experience leading private Ph.D. and master’s level research teams. His expertise has made significant contributions to data tooling, including groundbreaking innovations like the deep zoom image format, now a cornerstone in many mapping tools. Andrew’s leadership has earned him two Smithsonian Laureates and garnered 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Co-founding Quick Custom Intelligence with Dr. Ralph Thomas, Andrew holds over 150 patent applications and has made a profound impact across various industries, from telecommunications and retail to the medical sector. He is also a prolific author, contributing to over 100 industry publications and coauthoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas. Andrew advocates for community and diversity and has made a significant impact on over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, reflecting his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.