COMMISSIONER MILLER AWARDS $23 MILLION TO RURAL HOSPITALS

Broadband Infrastructure Improvement Grants will enhance healthcare accessibility in rural Texas

AUSTIN – Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and the Texas Department of Agriculture’s State Office of Rural Health (SORH) announced a substantial investment of $23,885,000 in funding for broadband infrastructure improvement grants through the Broadband Development Office at the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts. This initiative is specifically tailored to fortify connectivity in rural Texas hospitals, enhance healthcare accessibility, and elevate the quality of life within rural communities across the state. Rural communities often face challenges in accessing critical healthcare services, and the lack of reliable broadband infrastructure has been a longstanding barrier to progress. The funding will be made available to all rural Texas hospitals.

"This is a major step forward in our mission to provide quality healthcare to rural Texans," Commissioner Miller emphasized. "Closing the digital gap isn't just about technology; it's about strengthening our communities. We’re not just upgrading hospitals; we're delivering on the promise of quality healthcare for all, even in the farthest reaches of the Lone Star State."

This substantial investment will empower rural Texas hospitals to expand and upgrade the latest technologies, enabling them to provide enhanced medical services, telehealth consultations, and improved patient care. The grants will support the development and expansion of broadband infrastructure, allowing healthcare providers in rural areas to seamlessly connect with patients, access medical records, and collaborate with specialists statewide.

“When a crisis hits, rural providers are pushed to their limits, often without the tools they need to keep going,” Commissioner Miller said, “This grant doesn’t just offer a lifeline. It will be a game-changer, not only for patients but for the hardworking healthcare professionals who serve them."

As broadband infrastructure is strengthened, the Lone Star State moves one step closer to achieving improved access to healthcare services for all Texans.

For more information, please click here.