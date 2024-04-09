Mocking, Biting Satire About Trump and an AI Sex Bot Publishes; Hilarity Ensues

TRUMP’S HOT BOT, Recently Released From Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world needs more humor at the expense of those in power. Renowned European comedienne and satirical writer Julia Verne has exactly what the world needs in the form of an R-rated illustrated “graphic” novel featuring liars, cheats, prenups, pedophiles, and yes… even a strap-on.

When emotionless sex robot Petra rivals “Donny Trump” at his own game of lies, deception, murder, and power, you know it’s going to be a laugh-out-loud read.

“Rediscover the funny in a world where a spoiled little sh*t becomes president and his emotionally dead robot lover is secretly in control,” the author asserted. “Power, kinky sex, deception, greed? That’s just the first page.”

Political junkies, satire aficionados, Baby Boomers, Gen Xers, Millennials, and humans who enjoy humor will get more than a kick out of this side-splitting political commentary that blurs the lines between fact, fiction, and funny. So strap in (or on), turn off the news, and turn yourself on to a sentient AI sex bot, a spoiled heir, and the lust they share that spells the downfall of humanity.

About the Author:

Author Julia Verne is renowned for her incisive wit, insights into the latest scientific advances, and her ability to weave dark humor with biting political commentary. Her works have captivated readers worldwide, but this is the first time she set her formidable sights on America, and the results are mesmerizing. Read “Trump’s Hot Bot” and discover why Verne already is a staple of European comedic satire and literature, and why she’ll hit the best-seller lists in America.

