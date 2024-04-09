Press Release: Commission settles with Village of Ruidoso Manager, Ron Sena for Governmental Conduct Act Violations
News Provided By
April 09, 2024, 15:00 GMT
You just read:
Press Release: Commission settles with Village of Ruidoso Manager, Ron Sena for Governmental Conduct Act Violations
News Provided By
April 09, 2024, 15:00 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
Contact
More From This Source
Press Release: Commission settles with Village of Ruidoso Manager, Ron Sena for Governmental Conduct Act Violations
Press Release: Commission settles with former Capitan Mayor Ron Lowrance for Governmental Conduct Act violation
Press Release: Commission settles with Representative Stefani Lord for Campaign Reporting Act violationView All Stories From This Source