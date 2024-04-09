AI & Technology Hybrid Investor Conference Presented by Water Tower Research Agenda Announced for April 10 and 11

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the AI & Technology Hybrid Investor Conference presented by Water Tower Research to be held April 10 and 11. The two-day conference will be broadcast at virtualinvestorconferences.com. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.



“We have entered what is likely to be one of the most impactful mega cycles ever to hit the technology sector, with AI showing up in nearly every activity we are involved in. This is an exciting time to connect companies and investors at the inaugural AI & Technology conference,” said Shawn Severson, CEO and Co-Founder of Water Tower Research. “This is going to be such a dynamic market, with new companies entering the scene and more traditional players reinventing themselves. We look forward to helping investors navigate this sea change, beginning with our conference and what we expect will be only the first in many we will be hosting addressing this topic. It has been a great experience working with the OTC Markets and aligning with its long history of fostering some of the most innovative and leading-edge technology companies.”

“We’re thrilled to co-host another hybrid event with Water Tower Research at our offices in New York City,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “We’ll have a multitude of companies across the AI & Technology space presenting, and we thank them for their participation and continued support.”

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

About Water Tower Research

Water Tower Research is modernizing Investor Relations through research-driven communications and Investor Engagement. Sound investment research begins with good information. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor relations platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content is distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies take control of their IR program and proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients’ businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.

