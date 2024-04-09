PLI’s Corporate Counsel Corner Provides Content Tailored for the In-House Legal Community

NEW YORK, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading nonprofit legal education provider Practising Law Institute (PLI) has introduced a comprehensive site for corporate counsel, including a new Business and Leadership Academy curriculum designed for in-house legal practitioners at all stages of their careers.



PLI’s Corporate Counsel Corner is a hub for legal, leadership, and industry content. Drawing on extensive research, including interviews with in-house counsel, surveys, and industry studies, the site was developed to meet these professionals’ specific needs.

“We recognize that lawyers who practice in-house as general counsel or in similar roles have unique professional development requirements,” says President Sharon L. Crane. “They need up-to-date information on legal and regulatory developments in their industries, support for succeeding on the in-house career path, skill building and pro bono resources, in addition to earning CLE credits. We’re proud to offer these resources, which will evolve and expand over time.”

With content curated exclusively for in-house legal teams, Corporate Counsel Corner includes:

Programs: The Business and Leadership Academy, the first curriculum of its kind from a CLE provider, comprises a series of One-Hour Briefings designed for corporate counsel to hone the leadership, business, and finance skills needed to successfully perform in their roles. The briefings begin with topics fundamental to the role, such as a program on challenges and opportunities for those new to the GC position, as well as an accounting and financial reporting series for in-house attorneys. With each lesson building on the last, the curriculum progresses to programs of advanced complexity.

Practitioners also have direct access to timely, in-depth programs such as Hot Topics for In-House Counsel, Ethics for In-House Corporate Counsel, and many more, taught by expert faculty.

Industry-Specific Updates: Use our new Industry Insider page for the latest programs and publications you need to stay current.

Pro Bono Resources: For in-house teams looking to take on, or expand, pro bono work, PLI offers useful programs and related resources.

To learn more, visit Corporate Counsel Corner.

About Practising Law Institute (PLI)

Founded in 1933, Practising Law Institute (PLI) is a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise. PLI provides accredited continuing legal and professional education programs delivered by more than 4,000 volunteer faculty, including top experts across practice areas. Additionally, PLI publishes a comprehensive library of treatises, course handbooks, answer books, and journals, also available through the PLI PLUS online platform and app. The essence of PLI’s mission is a commitment to the pro bono community. Based in New York, PLI also has an office and Conference Center in San Francisco. Visit www.pli.edu to learn more.

