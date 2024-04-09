ODW Logistics Announces Promotion of Patrick Porter to Vice President of Operations

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODW Logistics, today announced the promotion of Pat Porter to the position of Vice President of Operations. Formerly the Senior Director of Operations, Porter joined the ODW team in 2016 and has over 20 years of experience in logistics operations.



“Porter’s journey with ODW has been impressive, showcasing remarkable dedication to our company’s growth and success,” said Gary Meador, Chief Operating Officer. “He truly exemplifies our values of trust, team, opportunity, and respect. As the leader of ODW Logistics west coast operations, he has achieved some of the most robust financial results in the region’s history. His focus on operational efficiency has translated into our best turnover results company-wide, highlighting his dedication to driving success in every aspect of our operations.”

Beginning his career at ODW as General Manager, Porter’s impact extends beyond the West Region. He played a pivotal role in opening and expanding three new facilities for ODW in the Midwest (Chicago, IL and Milwaukee, WI). While leading multiple challenging commercial discussions and consistently finding win-win solutions that benefit both ODW and our clients, his ability to navigate complex negotiations has been instrumental in fostering positive relationships and driving business growth.

“My career growth at ODW has been extremely rewarding from a personal and professional stance,” said Porter. “This is a company that fully supports investing in its team of unique and highly qualified professionals from every sector of supply chain operations. There hasn’t been a challenge that I’ve encountered where I wasn’t able to create a sound solution due to the resources provided to me by the team and their unwavering support. I look forward to the goals that we’ll accomplish while I’m in this new role and the work that both my team and our extraordinary customers will collaborate on in making their day-to-day operations more strategic, intentional, and sophisticated.”

In his new position, Porter will lead the charge in expanding ODW Logistics' operations across the Southwest, Central, and Midwest regions, as well as overseeing the introduction of new markets. Additionally, he will be responsible for centralizing Customer Service duties into a center of excellence spanning the United States.

ABOUT ODW LOGISTICS

ODW Logistics is a 3PL provider specializing in integrated logistics solutions. We help companies make smarter choices about warehousing, e-commerce fulfillment, and transportation decisions so they can streamline costs and operate more efficiently. We take a strategic approach to logistics planning and find solutions to control costs and get your product to your customers as efficiently as possible. Our commitment to partnership and combination of technology, team, and process allows us to deliver on our promises. Gain visibility into your supply chain and realize the operational efficiencies that will help your company grow. See how we Deliver the Difference and help you reimagine your supply chain. www.odwlogistics.com

