Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Two Bills and Receives Five Bills From the Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

CS/CS/CS/SB 718 – Exposures of First Responders to Fentanyl and Fentanyl Analogs

CS/CS/SB 66 – Revive Awareness Day

To view the transmittal letters, click here.

Additionally, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until April 23, 2024, to act on these bills.

CS/HB 305 – Offenses Involving Children

CS/HB 1545 – Child Exploitation Offenses

CS/CS/HB 1235 – Sexual Predators and Sexual Offenders

CS/HB 549 – Theft

CS/CS/CS/SB 1224 – Protection of Children and Victims of Crime

