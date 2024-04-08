Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,593 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,470 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Two Bills and Receives Five Bills From the Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

 

CS/CS/CS/SB 718 – Exposures of First Responders to Fentanyl and Fentanyl Analogs

CS/CS/SB 66 – Revive Awareness Day

 

To view the transmittal letters, click here.

 

Additionally, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until April 23, 2024, to act on these bills.

 

CS/HB 305 – Offenses Involving Children

CS/HB 1545 – Child Exploitation Offenses

CS/CS/HB 1235 – Sexual Predators and Sexual Offenders

CS/HB 549 – Theft

CS/CS/CS/SB 1224 – Protection of Children and Victims of Crime

 

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Two Bills and Receives Five Bills From the Florida Legislature

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more