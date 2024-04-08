Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Two Bills and Receives Five Bills From the Florida Legislature
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:
CS/CS/CS/SB 718 – Exposures of First Responders to Fentanyl and Fentanyl Analogs
CS/CS/SB 66 – Revive Awareness Day
To view the transmittal letters, click here.
Additionally, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until April 23, 2024, to act on these bills.
CS/HB 305 – Offenses Involving Children
CS/HB 1545 – Child Exploitation Offenses
CS/CS/HB 1235 – Sexual Predators and Sexual Offenders
CS/HB 549 – Theft
CS/CS/CS/SB 1224 – Protection of Children and Victims of Crime
