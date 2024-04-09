Drone Motor Market : $2.6B in 2021, Projected to Reach $9.9B by 2031, CAGR of 15.1% (2022-2031)

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟐.𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐡𝐢𝐭 $𝟗.𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟓.𝟏% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/54070

The global drone motor market is analyzed across motor type, drone type, power capacity, application, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. This can help the investors and market players to identify potential opportunities for growth and expansion. This report is also armed with insights that can help develop more effective marketing strategies that are tailored to the needs and preferences of their target customers.

𝐁𝐲 𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞 : The rotary wing segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the global drone motor market share in 2021 and is expected to rule the roost by 2031. The fixed-wing segment would display the fastest CAGR of 16.9% throughout the forecast period. The hybrid drone segment is also discussed in the report.

𝐁𝐲 𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞 : The brushless motor segment held the highest share in 2021, garnering more than fourth-fifths of the global drone motor market revenue. The brushed-type segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 19.6% over the forecast period.

𝐁𝐲 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 : The military segment garnered the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global drone motor market revenue. The agriculture segment, simultaneously, would cite the fastest CAGR of 18.2% from 2022 to 2031. The construction, entertainment, and others segments are also discussed throughout the report.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drone-motor-market/purchase-options

𝐁𝐲 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲 : The above 100 W segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly three-fifths of the global drone motor market revenue. The 51 to 100 W segment, however, would portray the fastest CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period. The below 50 W segment is also analyzed throughout the study.

𝐁𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 : North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifths of the global drone motor market revenue. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 18.5% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 :

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the drone motor market has been a mixed bag, resulting in both positive and negative outcomes. On the positive side, due to people staying at home and increased online shopping, there was a surge in demand for delivery drones. This increase in demand resulted in a boost in sales for drone manufacturers and suppliers. Additionally, drones were also being utilized by public safety organizations to monitor crowds and enforce social distancing guidelines, which led to a higher demand for drones and drone motors for public safety applications.

However, the pandemic gave way to disrupted global supply chains, leading to challenges in acquiring drone components and equipment. As a result, manufacturing and delivery of drones were delayed.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/54070

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Constar Micromotor Co., Ltd.,

Faulhaber Group,

Hacker Motor USA,

KDE Direct,

KO Technologies,

Mad Motor Components Co.,Ltd.,

Neumotors,

Nidec Corporation,

T-motor,

X-TEAM.

These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :

Drone Package Delivery Market :

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drone-package-delivery-market-A07127

Firefighting Drone Market :

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/firefighting-drone-market-A06280

Drone Camera Market :

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drone-camera-market-A11099

LiDAR drone Market :

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lidar-drone-market-A10534

Cargo Drones Market :

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cargo-drones-market-A84405

Public Safety Drones Market :

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/public-safety-drones-market-A10140