El Pollo Loco Wraps Up Women's History Month with a Special Event Recognizing Women Who Lead, Inspire, and Empower

LOS ANGELES, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. ("El Pollo Loco" or "Company") (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation's leading restaurant chain specializing in fire-grilled chicken, joined forces with creative visionary and entrepreneur LaLa Romero to host an exclusive event on April 4th in honor of Women's History Month. The event celebrated the achievements of a select group of women within the organization and its broader communities who have relentlessly pursued their passions. The honorees included:



Rosa Fuentes embodies the American Dream. She immigrated to the United States from El Salvador and joined the El Pollo Loco team at 17, nurturing a dream of becoming a franchisee. Today, she is a beacon of success, a multi-unit owner/franchisee, and one of the brand's most esteemed operators.

embodies the American Dream. She immigrated to the United States from El Salvador and joined the El Pollo Loco team at 17, nurturing a dream of becoming a franchisee. Today, she is a beacon of success, a multi-unit owner/franchisee, and one of the brand's most esteemed operators. Yvonne Guidry is a multicultural influencer and entrepreneur behind spoiledlatina.com. She’s been in Forbes, People en Español, and BeLatina for creating a brand that celebrates Latina culture, fashion, and beauty and encourages women to spoil themselves.

is a multicultural influencer and entrepreneur behind spoiledlatina.com. She’s been in Forbes, People en Español, and BeLatina for creating a brand that celebrates Latina culture, fashion, and beauty and encourages women to spoil themselves. Amanda Castillo , a true entrepreneur, transformed her homemade candy into a viral snack sensation among the LatinX community. Her brand, Pica Pica Candy, is not just a business success story but a symbol of cultural pride and community connection. Today, she is the founder and CEO, selling her brand's delicious spicy candy online and in two successful brick-and-mortar stores in Texas.

a true entrepreneur, transformed her homemade candy into a viral snack sensation among the LatinX community. Her brand, Pica Pica Candy, is not just a business success story but a symbol of cultural pride and community connection. Today, she is the founder and CEO, selling her brand's delicious spicy candy online and in two successful brick-and-mortar stores in Texas. Carmelita Ramírez-Sánchez is a broadcasting and entertainment industry veteran with a long list of firsts, including being the first female vice president at a hip-hop record label and the first female DJ to reach over 10 million listeners. She is now the executive director of the Boyle Heights Arts Conservatory, which trains students through specialized curricula, emphasizing economic and cultural equity toward careers in the arts and entertainment industries.

“By hosting events that empower and inspire women, El Pollo Loco recognizes and appreciates the remarkable contributions made by women to its business and fosters a sense of unity and support within the community,” said Jill Adams, El Pollo Loco's Chief Marketing Officer. “These events serve as a platform for women to pursue their passions and make a positive impact while encouraging them to prioritize their well-being and personal growth.”

El Pollo Loco takes immense pride in recognizing and appreciating women's remarkable contributions to the business. Women hold many critical positions throughout the company. For example, more than 60% of general managers and 50% of field leadership roles are women-led. Additionally, 200 female grill masters prepare the brand's mouth-watering chicken, and over half of the C-Suite executives are female. Women are indispensable in making El Pollo Loco the successful and thriving business it is today.

Earlier this year, El Pollo Loco announced a one-year collaboration with talented artist and entrepreneur LaLa Romero to celebrate and empower women. The unique partnership aims to create a platform where fans can come together, express their creativity, and foster a sense of community.

The collaboration kicked off in February with a community-oriented manifestation workshop that enabled fans to express their creativity and provided an inspirational platform for participants to connect with like-minded people. Fans can look forward to another activation later this year that will allow them to connect with the brand, Romero, and each other. The partnership also involves the production of distinctive, one-of-a-kind merchandise.

Through this collaboration, El Pollo Loco and LaLa Romero are committed to creating a supportive and empowering space for women to come together and celebrate their strengths, accomplishments, and creativity. The partnership is a testament to the brand's dedication to promoting female empowerment and fostering a sense of community among its fans.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine, and better-for-you eating. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 495 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture, and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit ElPolloLoco.com or follow us on social - Instagram , TikTok , Facebook or X.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Glenda Vaquerano | The ID Agency

EPLmedia@theidagency.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7d03112-f615-43db-84db-55efa013d8ba