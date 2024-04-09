Public comment period for proposed changes to state disaster recovery and mitigation plans ends April 15

Comunicado de Prensa en Español

The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) is accepting public comments through Monday, April 15 on proposed amendments to action plans for the use of HUD Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funds for Hurricane Florence and Community Development Block Grant-Mitigation funds. Proposed action plan amendments include changes to previously approved federally funded programs that support the state’s long-term recovery from storm damage, while also building future resiliency. Proposed changes include allocations to the Homeowner Recovery Program, Affordable Housing Development Fund, Homeownership Assistance Program, Infrastructure Recovery Program and Strategic Buyout Program, among other updates.

The public comment period for both action plan amendments opened March 15 and will close at 5 p.m. on April 15, 2024. The current action plans and drafts of the proposed Substantial Action Plan Amendment 6 for Hurricane Florence funding and proposed Substantial Action Plan Amendment 5 for Mitigation funding are available for review online. The public is strongly encouraged to submit comments by email to publiccomments@rebuild.nc.gov. Comments may also be submitted by U.S. Postal Service to NCORR Public Comments, P.O. Box 110465, Durham, NC 27709.

A division of the state Department of Public Safety, NCORR manages long-term disaster recovery, mitigation, resiliency, community development, strategic buyout, and local government grants and loans. Learn more about NCORR programs at www.rebuild.nc.gov.

