Bovine Lactoferrin Market Updates : North America Accounted for a Majority of Bovine Lactoferrin Market Share in 2021

Bovine Lactoferrin Market

North America accounted for a majority of bovine lactoferrin market share in 2021, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global bovine lactoferrin market analyzed in the research include Bega Cheese Limited, Beston Global Food Company Ltd, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Glanbia Plc.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global bovine lactoferrin market generated $353.3 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $750.9 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

The global bovine lactoferrin market is extensively segmented in the report, considering product type, application, function, and region. Through detailed analysis utilizing tables and figures, each segment and sub-segment is examined, aiding market players, investors, and newcomers in identifying growth opportunities.

In terms of product type, freeze dried powder dominated the market in 2021, holding the largest share, and is anticipated to remain at the forefront throughout the forecast period. Conversely, the spray dried powder segment is projected to witness the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Regarding application, the infant nutrition segment was the largest in 2021, capturing about two-fifths of the global market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance until 2031. Nevertheless, the dietary supplement segment is forecasted to experience the swiftest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

In terms of function, iron absorption held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, and is expected to continue leading during the forecast period. Conversely, the immune cell stimulation segment is predicted to exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Regionally, North America emerged as the largest market in 2021, representing over one-third of the global market share, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to witness the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031. Other regions covered in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Bega Cheese Limited

Beston Global Food Company Ltd

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

Glanbia Plc

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd

Jarrow Formulas, Inc

La Prosperite Fermiere Societe Cooperative Agricole

Morinaga Co., Ltd

Noumi Limited

Nutriscience Innovations, LLC

Oskia Skincare Ltd

Royal Friesland Campina N.V

Savencia SA

Synlait Milk Ltd

Saputo, Inc

Tatua Co-Operative Dairy Company, Ltd

US Clinicals

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑭𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑺𝒕𝒖𝒅𝒚

• By type, the freeze-dried powder segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

• By application, the infant nutrition segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

• Depending on application, the iron absorption segment was the highest contributor in 2021.

• Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑩𝒆𝒏𝒆𝒇𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝑭𝒐𝒓 𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒌𝒆𝒉𝒐𝒍𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the bovine lactoferrin market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing bovine lactoferrin market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the bovine lactoferrin market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global bovine lactoferrin market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.