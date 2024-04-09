QIAGEN N.V. to release results for Q1 2024 and hold webcast

Venlo, The Netherlands, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: QIA) announced plans to release results for the first quarter 2024.

Press release date / time: Monday, April 29, shortly after 22:05 Frankfurt time / 21:05 London time / 16:05 New York time.

Conference call date / time: Tuesday, April 30, at 15:00 Frankfurt time / 14:00 London time / 09:00 New York time.

Three options for joining the conference call

Register for call back connection - Click here: Connect me

Service is available 15 minutes before the call starts

Dial-in by phone

U.S.: +1 646 828 8193

UK: +44 (0)330 165 3655

GER: +49 (0)69 6610 2492

Conference ID: 2903795

To avoid waiting time, please join the event conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

Access the audio webcast - Click here: Access Webcast

A conference call replay will be available by using the following link:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1643475&tp_key=6453d016b6



About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics).

As of December 31, 2023, QIAGEN employed approximately 6,000 people in over 35 locations worldwide.



