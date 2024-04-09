External Urine Management Products Market Updates : is Projected to Surpass USD 31.9 Billion by 2031; Report

External Urine Management Products Market

The external urine management products market is estimated to reach $31.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031.

The global external urine management products market size is segmented on the basis of gender, product type, product category, distribution channel, end user, and region.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global External Urine Management Products Market generated $15.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $31.9 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031. The external urine management products industry is seeing a growing focus on sustainability, with more and more consumers looking for products that are environmentally friendly and biodegradable. Companies in the external urine management products industry are investing in research and development to develop new products and technologies, and to stay ahead of the competition.

𝑹𝒆𝒒𝒖𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝑺𝒂𝒎𝒑𝒍𝒆 𝑪𝒐𝒑𝒚 𝒐𝒇 𝑹𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31363

The report extensively breaks down the global external urine management products market into various segments including gender, product type, product category, distribution channel, end user, and region. Each segment and sub-segment is thoroughly analyzed using tables and figures, aiding market players, investors, and new entrants in identifying growth opportunities in the upcoming years.

In terms of gender, the female segment dominated the market in 2021, holding the majority share accounting for four-fifths of the global external urine management products market and is projected to maintain its dominance until 2031. Additionally, the female segment is expected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period. The report also covers insights on the male segment.



In terms of product type, the pads and diapers segment dominated the global external urine management products market in 2021, capturing nearly three-fifths of the market share. This segment is projected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period and is anticipated to achieve the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% by 2031. The report also delves into insights regarding the urine collection catheters and bags segment.

Regarding product category, the disposable segment secured the largest market share in 2021, accounting for over three-fifths of the global external urine management products market. It is expected to remain at the forefront until 2031. On the other hand, the non-disposable segment is forecasted to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

In terms of end-users, hospitals emerged as the largest segment in 2021, capturing nearly half of the global external urine management products market. This segment is projected to continue leading during the forecast period. Conversely, the homecare settings segment is anticipated to achieve the fastest CAGR of 7.7% through 2031.

𝑷𝒖𝒓𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒔𝒆 𝑰𝒏𝒒𝒖𝒊𝒓𝒚: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/31813

Regarding regional analysis, North America held the largest market share in 2021, representing more than one-third of the global external urine management products market. It is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific market is forecasted to exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031. The study also covers analysis of other regions, including Europe and LAMEA.

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑭𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑺𝒕𝒖𝒅𝒚

On the basis of gender, the female segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the pads & diapers segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is predicted to witness the fastest growth in the coming years.

On the basis of product category, the disposable segment emerged as the global leader in 2021, and the non-disposable segment is predicted to witness the fastest growth in the coming years.

On the basis of distribution channel, the online channel segment emerged as the global leader in 2021, and the offline channel segment is predicted to witness the fastest growth in the coming years.

On the basis of end user, the hospitals segment emerged as the global leader in 2021, and the homecare settings segment is predicted to witness the fastest growth in the coming years.

On the basis of region, the North America market registered the highest market share in 2021 and is projected to maintain its position during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the external urine management products market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing external urine management products market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the external urine management products market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global external urine management products market forecast period.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global external urine management products market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Hollister Inc.

Sage Products LC

Beckton Dickinson & Company

Teleflex Inc.

Consure Medical

Tilla Care Inc.

Boehringer Laboratories, LLC

Sterimed Group

Cardinal Health Inc.

Coloplast Corp.