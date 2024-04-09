Madhya Pradesh Tourism Showcased State's Vibrant Offerings to Swedish Travel Trade at the Stockholm Roadshow
Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board's Stockholm roadshow held recently highlighted the state's tourism offerings to the Swedish travel industry.BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) concluded a highly successful roadshow in Stockholm, Sweden, on 13th March, aimed at showcasing the diverse tourism offerings of the state to esteemed members of the Swedish travel trade industry.
Led by Mr. Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary of Tourism & Culture, Government of Madhya Pradesh, and Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB), along with Mr. Yuvraj Padole, Deputy Director for Events, Marketing & Films MPTB, the roadshow, held at Hilton Stockholm, provided an incomparable platform for MPTB and its stakeholders to engage with prominent travel agents, tour operators, media representatives, film productions and industry experts in Sweden. With a focus on promoting Madhya Pradesh's rich cultural heritage, architectural marvels, wildlife sanctuaries, and adventure opportunities, the event garnered significant interest and appreciation from attendees.
Notable highlights included the presence of Indian ambassadors in Stockholm His Excellency Mr. Tanmaya Lal, emphasizing the importance of strengthening tourism ties between India and Sweden.
The roadshow facilitated interactive sessions, engaging presentations, and networking opportunities, allowing attendees to gain firsthand insights into Madhya Pradesh's inimitable attractions and experiences.
MPTB highlighted iconic tourist destinations such as the Khajuraho temples, Sanchi Stupa, Bhimbetka rock shelters, and national parks like Bandhavgarh and Kanha, captivating the audience with the state's rich history and natural beauty.
Productive B2B meetings were held between MPTB representatives and key stakeholders from the Swedish travel trade, paving the way for potential collaborations and tailored tour packages catering to Swedish tourists' preferences. MPTB reiterated its commitment to promoting sustainable tourism practices, emphasizing responsible travel, community engagement, and environmental conservation efforts across Madhya Pradesh's tourism landscape.
