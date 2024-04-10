Makor Launches First FIC Capital Guarantee with VitisLife and Intesa Sanpaolo

Makor Group is pleased to announce a new, strategic collaboration with VitisLife and Intesa Sanpaolo to secure its first FIC Capital guarantee.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Makor Securities, a leading provider of innovative financial solutions, has announced a groundbreaking milestone in its partnership with VitisLife and Intesa Sanpaolo. The company has successfully secured its first FIC Capital guarantee, marking a significant leap forward in its commitment to financial security and growth.

This strategic collaboration between Makor's Structured Products department, VitisLife, and Intesa Sanpaolo underscores a shared vision for fostering stability and trust in the financial sector. The FIC Capital guarantee not only strengthens Makor's position as a reliable financial partner but also demonstrates the company's dedication to ensuring continuous service satisfaction for our clients.

"We are thrilled to announce our inaugural FIC Capital guarantee with VitisLife and Intesa Sanpaolo," said Alexandre Gabovich, Cross-Asset Executive Director of Makor Securities. "This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to providing our clients with the highest level of service and peace of mind. We look forward to further enhancing our partnership with VitisLife and Intesa Sanpaolo to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients."

This collaboration brings together a wealth of expertise and resources to create a robust framework for financial stability and growth. By leveraging the FIC Capital guarantee, the partners aim to offer clients enhanced protection and confidence in their investment strategies.

As Makor continues to expand its footprint in the financial services industry, the company remains dedicated to driving innovation, fostering trust, and delivering exceptional value to its clients. The successful acquisition of the FIC Capital guarantee represents a significant achievement for Makor and sets the stage for continued success in the future.

About Makor (www.makor-group.com)

Makor Group, established in March 2011 by former senior executives of Cantor Fitzgerald, Michael Halimi and Avi Bouhadana, specialises in delivering financial securities research and execution services to institutional investors across various asset classes, including cash equities, fixed income, equity derivatives and foreign exchange.

Makor Securities and Makor Capital were established in London and Tel Aviv respectively. The firm has experienced substantial growth and is proud to maintain a global presence with offices in New York, Chicago, London, Paris, Geneva, Tel Aviv, Melbourne, Monaco, Dubai and Singapore. With over 200 group employees, Makor provides its clients with 24-hour global trading capabilities, serving as a centralized point of access to more than 90 execution venues.

Our global client base includes pension funds, mutual funds, quant-driven funds, hedge funds, risk arbitrage specialists, proprietary trading desks and private banks. We specialise in generating original and innovative trading ideas focusing on risk arbitrage, special situations, relative value and event-driven opportunities.

With a profound understanding of local markets and our extensive client relationships, we pride ourselves on our ability to offer enhanced access to liquidity whilst deepening our insight into trading flows across borders and strategies.